UP reports highest daily number of COVID-19 cases Wednesday

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Upper Peninsula saw the largest single-day increase of positive coronavirus cases Wednesday.

Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported: one each in Houghton and Alger counties; four in Gogebic County; three in Menominee County; and five each in Delta, Dickinson and Marquette counties.

They bring the total number of positive cases in the U.P. to 306. Eighteen people have died.

Wednesday the state reported 891 confirmed cases for the day. Four people died of the coronavirus.