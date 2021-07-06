UP road work ramps up in July

MARQUETTE, MI-- Several Michigan Department of Transportation road projects get underway in the U.P. this month.

Starting Tuesday, MDOT is resurfacing nearly 16 miles of US-141 from the intersection with US-2 in Crystal Falls to Basilio Road in Iron County. It should be done in early September.

Also starting Tuesday in Luce County, 6.1 miles of M-28 from Borgstrom Road to the Chippewa County line will be resurfaced. The estimated completion date is August 27.

A culvert will be replaced on M-28 near Paynesville starting Wednesday. The project should be done by July 22.

And beginning July 12 MDOT will resurface nearly 9.5 miles of US-2 from east of Tannery Road to west of Schoolcraft County Road 432, and from east of River Road to east of Lake Street in Schoolcraft County. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project. The project’s completion date is around October 14.