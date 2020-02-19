Sanders expands Michigan operations 3 weeks before primary

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont is expanding his campaign's operations in Michigan three weeks before the state's Democratic primary.

Sanders, who narrowly won Michigan over Hillary Clinton in 2016, announced Tuesday the hiring of nine additional staff and the opening of five offices. The offices will be opened in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Flint this week.

The campaign says Sanders is the only candidate with the energy and enthusiasm to defeat President Donald Trump, who was the first Republican presidential nominee to win Michigan in 28 years.