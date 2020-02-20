Senate approves McBroom meth bills

LANSING, MI--   Bills sponsored by state Senator Ed McBroom to combat the spread of meth have passed the Senate.

The legislation would place restrictions on the amount of ephedrine or pseudoephedrine a person may purchase per month and per year. A resident would be allowed to buy 7.2 grams per month, down from 9 grams, and up to 61.2 grams per year.

The adjusted limits would allow for cold- and allergy-suffering Michiganders to buy the amounts they need to make it through two allergy seasons in a year and align with allowable amounts that may be taken currently. Should a larger dosage be required, a prescription may be ordered.

The bills have been sent to the House for consideration.

