Slow down and drive safely, MSP says

WAKEFIELD, MI-- Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are telling drivers to slow down.

Troopers say in the past week two different motorists were caught on US-2 between Watersmeet and Wakefield traveling at high rates of speed. One vehicle was clocked at 101 miles per hour and the other at 99 miles per hour.

Officers say it hasn’t been a major issue, but has increasingly been seen across the state and country since last year. Though traffic on roads has decreased because of COVID, the number of fatalities has increased because of excessive speeds.

Troopers say driving is a privilege, not a right, so please be responsible and drive carefully.