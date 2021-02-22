Snowmobile crash kills Porterfield, WI man

WAGNER, WI-- A Wisconsin man was killed in a snowmobile accident in Marinette County over the weekend.

Saturday just before midnight a snowmobiler called 911 to say they had come across another snowmobile that had left the trail and struck a tree in the town of Wagner. The body of Tony Camps, 46, of Porterfield was found nearby.

Sheriff’s deputies, DNR officers, Wausakee Rescue and the Wagner Fire Department responded to the scene. Officials pronounced Camps dead of head and internal injuries.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.