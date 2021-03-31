Snyder case on hold

ANN ARBOR, MI (MPRN)-- The legal case against former Governor Rick Snyder is in a holding pattern.

Snyder is facing two misdemeanor charges tied to the Flint water crisis. On Tuesday a judge agreed to put the case on hold for a few months while the defense asks a higher court to review the judge’s decision not to dismiss the case.

Defense Attorney Madelaine Lane:

“It would be, we believe, a waste of this court’s time and resources, and taxpayer resources, to continue litigating a matter which ultimately may be dismissed.”

The judge still wants the attorneys to continue to share documents in the case—a process itself held up by a lengthy review of grand jury documents.

The judge said trying this misdemeanor case may take two or three years, where state guidelines normally call for two to four months.