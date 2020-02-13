Soo resident facing 14 child pornography charges

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- A Sault Ste. Marie man has been arrested on multiple felonies related to the manufacture of child pornography.

Detectives from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office say the initial crimes occurred outside of the city but within Chippewa County.

Investigation led to the execution of a search warrant Wednesday at a residence on Tweed Street. Duane Forrest, 47, was arrested and charged with the following:

3 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a child

3 counts of producing child sexually abusive material

3 counts of third-degree CSC against a child

3 counts of second-degree CSC against a child

2 counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes

Police have positively identified some of Forrest’s victims, but they believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information regarding Forrest or other potential victims is asked to call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Detective Mitchell.

Forrest is lodged in the Chippewa County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.