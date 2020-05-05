State: docs have discretion with procedures

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer's administration says hospitals and physicians have “broad discretion” to decide whether to delay nonessential procedures during the pandemic.

The state announced new guidance Monday amid pressure to let providers do more as the curve of coronavirus cases flattens. As cases subside in metro Detroit, Whitmer warned of a rapid rise in western Michigan and parts of northern Michigan.

A state Republican Congressman is the latest person to file a lawsuit challenging the restrictions that the Democratic governor says are crucial to combating the outbreak.