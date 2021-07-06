State's top court looking at liability in snowmobile crashes

LANSING, MI (AP)-- The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at a pair of cases that involve the state’s possible liability in two crashes involving snowmobiles.

The issue is whether a snowmobile and a utility vehicle can be considered motor vehicles under a Michigan law. If so, governmental immunity might not apply to lawsuits against the Department of Natural Resources.

A woman and her father were injured in Antrim County when they had to swerve to avoid DNR officers going the wrong way on a snowmobile.

In another case, a man was severely injured in Chippewa County when a DNR ranger in a Gator utility vehicle crossed a trail and struck his snowmobile.