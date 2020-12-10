Still no word on status of jet pilot

By 8 hours ago

DELTA COUNTY, MI--   The pilot of an F-16 fighter jet that went down in the Hiawatha National Forest Tuesday night still has not been found.

The Fighting Falcon from the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing in Madison was on a routine training mission when it went down. Local, state and military crews have been searching for the pilot in the densely wooded region. Poor cell service in the rural area proved to be a barrier for officials, but a cellular booster donation from a wireless company in Delta County is helping with communications.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

fighter jet crashes
115th Fighter Wing
Hiawatha National Forest
Delta County

Fighter jet crashes in UP

By Dec 9, 2020

DELTA COUNTY, MI--   An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing in Madison crashed in the Hiawatha National Forest Tuesday night.

Officials say the pilot was on a routine training mission when the jet went down near Stevens Lake around 8 p.m. Local emergency personnel, the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies are at the scene. They're searching for the pilot on the ground, by air and in the water. Additional personnel will arrive later today to secure the crash site. 

The status of the pilot is unknown at this time.