Still no word on status of jet pilot

DELTA COUNTY, MI-- The pilot of an F-16 fighter jet that went down in the Hiawatha National Forest Tuesday night still has not been found.

The Fighting Falcon from the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing in Madison was on a routine training mission when it went down. Local, state and military crews have been searching for the pilot in the densely wooded region. Poor cell service in the rural area proved to be a barrier for officials, but a cellular booster donation from a wireless company in Delta County is helping with communications.

The cause of the crash is unknown.