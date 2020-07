DAGGETT, MI--   Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post are investigating the break-in of several storage units. 

The crime is believed to have happened between July 7 and July 10 at Schuster Storage Units in Daggett.

Those who have any information that could assist with the investigation are asked to call the Gladstone Post at 906-428-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587.