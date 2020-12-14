Stuff a Blue Goose competition to be held Friday in Marinette and Menominee

MENOMINEE, MI-- Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post will compete with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department Friday to see who can fill a patrol car with the most food donations.

The Stuff a Blue Goose event also includes Jack’s Fresh Market and the Salvation Army.

From noon to 6 p.m. Central Time troopers will be at Jack’s in Menominee, while Sheriff’s deputies will be at the Jack’s in Marinette. The store is making bags containing nonperishable food that residents can purchase and leave in the patrol vehicles. Donations of canned goods, boxed food, and money will also be accepted.

The food will be given to the Salvation Army to help families in need this holiday season.