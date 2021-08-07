Summertime And Vacationing Isn't Easy. Blame It On Climate Change

Climate change already is making wildfires, hurricanes, heat waves and droughts more frequent and intense. The devastating effects are in the headlines regularly.

A warming climate also changes lives in subtler ways. NPR asked how more extreme weather is affecting summer plans.

For Maryland graduate student A. Carey, 24, summer means traveling to the Bahamas for Emancipation Day, which was commemorated this year on Aug, 2. The holiday celebrates the end of slavery and includes music, dancing and a parade.

"You just hear this thumping drumbeat, like a heartbeat, coming out of the distance and you hear this gradual brass swelling," says Carey, remembering parades from a lifetime of visiting the island Eleuthera to see family.

Carey says saving for and planning this trip each summer is a tradition that's changing.

"I have to be a lot more aware about when I travel," Carey says. "I have to think about trip insurance. What's my Plan B, Plan C of returning to the U.S. if it is hit by a hurricane?"

And Carey notices that there's a lot more talk in the Bahamas about rising water levels and what that will mean for the future.

"The smell of the dead fish is very strong"

In Tampa, Fla., Sara Brogan says summers are getting hotter. Going to the beach to cool off is a decades-long tradition for her family.

"We've been to the beach once this summer," Brogan says.

That's because of "red tide." These algae blooms are increasing, likely because of human pollution and rising temperatures. They produce toxins that kill sea life, which is why Brogan is staying away from the beach.

"The smell of the dead fish is very strong," she says.

Health officials say people with breathing problems like asthma should stay clear of red tide areas. Brogran, a registered nurse, 45, says her family doesn't have chronic breathing issues, but being in the red tide areas is still uncomfortable.

"For us, it would be like just a tickle in the throat or, all of the sudden, you are having to clear your throat more or you cough a little bit," she says.

Brogan canceled plans to rent a pontoon boat for Father's Day to go fishing. But she still hopes to get to the beach before hurricane season gets intense.

Farther north on Cape Cod, freshwater ponds also are getting more toxic algal blooms and officials have closed some areas to swimming.

"It's not good for the animal, and it's not good for me either"

On the West Coast, Valerie Christensen, 62, says a heat wave interrupted her plans to compete in summer dog shows. She lives on Bainbridge Island in Washington state. Her show dog is a border terrier named Henry.

"He doesn't like the heat. I don't know any terriers that like the heat. They sort of wilt when it comes to, like, 75 and above," Christensen says.

She canceled plans to attend the Clackamas Kennel Club show in Oregon in June because it was a record 113.7 degrees. Now she's looking for summer shows in cooler locations and away from wildfire smoke.

"Obviously, it's not good for the animal, and it's not good for me either because you spend, pretty much, a whole weekend — sometimes as many as four days – outside," she says.

Wildfires can change the view

Climate-fueled wildfires also mean more smoke infringing on people's memories.

Heather Duchow, 47, and her husband celebrated their 20th anniversary last month in Montana's Glacier National Park, where they had honeymooned. She's an amateur photographer and likes to capture the awe-inspiring views.

"When we got there it was very smoky and it was disappointing. You can't see the distant vistas that the park is known for," she says. "Everything that should have been green and white and blue was very orange and brown."

Duchow says that for future anniversaries, the couple may go earlier in the summer, hoping to avoid the worst of fire season.

"There are clearly much worse outcomes of wildfire," she says. "We feel for those who have lost homes or loved ones due to climate events like fire or flooding."

Still how Duchow, and everyone else, navigates a warming world is changing. And people are figuring out how to adapt.



SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Farmers and ranchers can be trusted voices in their rural communities. And because they work with animals, they understand the science and value of vaccines. That could position them to help convince some of their vaccine-hesitant neighbors to roll up their sleeves. Christine Herman at WILL in central Illinois went to find out if farmers are taking on that challenge.

CHRISTINE HERMAN, BYLINE: When the coronavirus vaccine first became available for him in Illinois, Tom Arnold says he didn't need any convincing. He raises cattle, hogs and chickens in Elizabeth, a small rural town in the northwest corner of the state.

TOM ARNOLD: Some friends, they said, well, you know, we don't trust the vaccine. Other people still weren't convinced that the vaccine was the way to go. And I always felt that was a little cavalier. I felt I had no problem being vaccinated myself.

HERMAN: After all, who better to understand why herd immunity matters than a herdsman?

ARNOLD: Being a livestock producer, I'm well aware of vaccinations and vaccines. That's how we develop immunity in our animals. We're always vaccinating the breeding stock to pass on immunity to the little ones.

HERMAN: The problem is that Arnold's among the minority of people in his county who've chosen to get the vaccine. Scientists warn under-vaccinated parts of the country are at serious risk, especially with the more contagious delta variant spreading. Arnold believes the vaccine saves lives, but he doesn't think it's his job to convince neighbors or friends. He says it's too politicized.

ARNOLD: I just - I don't want to get into a discussion on right or wrong.

HERMAN: Plus, he gets it. There's just so much information floating around, he says it's hard to know what to believe. And he doesn't think he personally could change anyone's mind.

Larry Lieb feels the same way. He's 69 and lives in central Illinois, where he's got 92 acres of soybeans and timber and raises a few cows and pigs.

(SOUNDBITE OF WHISTLE)

LARRY LIEB: Come here, pig.

(SOUNDBITE OF PIG OINKING)

LIEB: Come on, pig.

HERMAN: Lieb says he was a little worried himself because the vaccine was developed so fast. And he really only got it for one reason.

LIEB: My daughter is a respiratory therapist. And she told me I was going to get it, plain and simple.

HERMAN: Unlike some of his relatives, Lieb says he does not buy into conspiracy theories about the vaccine. But he avoids those conversations altogether.

LIEB: It's their own personal choice. I mean, you know, on issues where they're set in their ways, you know, I mean, it's futile to try.

HERMAN: Lieb and Arnold belong to the National Farmers Union, which has been urging its members to speak up about the vaccine in their rural communities. But it's not easy. Carrie Cochran-McClain is with the National Rural Health Association, which is also hoping that more rural Americans will get vaccinated if they hear from trusted neighbors like Arnold.

CARRIE COCHRAN-MCCLAIN: One of the hardest things about the vaccination effort is that it really at this point is almost down to those one-on-one kind of conversations and message-sharing. And so he may not feel like his voice is much, but we believe that it's very strong and important.

HERMAN: Ryan Goodman has heard the calls from the national level. And he's giving it a try. He's a cattle rancher in Virginia and self-described agriculture advocate on Instagram and Twitter. He's known as the Beef Runner. Goodman has been using social media to engage with his followers about the vaccine. He says he's not sure he's changed any minds, but he's encouraged when skeptics who seem unconvinced return for more dialogue.

RYAN GOODMAN: You know, I'm a fan of saying no one conversation changes someone's mind, especially when you disagree on a topic that might be as hot or as political as vaccines and these vaccine programs.

HERMAN: Goodman wants to see more farmers speaking up because in rural towns, he says farmers are more likely to be believed than even health experts.

GOODMAN: You know, everybody looks at Joe down the road and thinks, hey, you know, what might be his experiences on this topic or this issue or kind of listens to what he or she may say.

HERMAN: Tom Arnold also sees himself as trusted in his community. He says he'll answer questions if people ask him. But he's a pretty busy guy.

ARNOLD: I'm already overworked and underpaid. There are other people I feel that may be retired or have more free time that should be doing those things.

HERMAN: Meanwhile, only about 40% of his county is fully vaccinated. He says he doesn't really get why people are acting like the pandemic's over. For NPR News, I'm Christine Herman in Urbana, Ill.

