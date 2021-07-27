Suspect identified in Gladstone hit and run

GLADSTONE, MI-- A Perkins woman has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a Gladstone man.

July 11 around 3:30 p.m. officers from Gladstone Public Safety were dispatched to M-35 near North Bluff Drive on a report of a man on the side of the road. They found the body of 22-year-old McCoy Green of Gladstone.

Officers determined Green had been hit by a vehicle as he was walking on the side of the road.

Later that morning police arrested Melissa Narkooli, 31, of Perkins. She was lodged in the Delta County Jail for operating while intoxicated-causing death.

The case remains under investigation.

No other details will be released at this time.