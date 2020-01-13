Suspects break into former Iron Mountain school

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- Iron Mountain Police are looking for suspects in the break-in of the old Central Elementary School.

Officers were dispatched on a report of suspicious activity to West Hughitt Street Friday around 9:30 p.m. They found that glass in one of the doors had been shattered and several suspects had entered the building. The

Four suspects fled the scene just prior to officers’ arrival.

Police say the suspects—three males and one female—could be juveniles.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to call Iron Mountain Police at 774-1234.