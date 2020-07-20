Swimmers rescued from Little Presque Isle undercurrent

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI-- Three swimmers had to be rescued Sunday after they were swept out to Lake Superior at Little Presque Isle.

Michigan State Police from the Negaunee Post were dispatched to the area after a 38-year-old man, 10-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy were caught in a strong undercurrent. They were about 150 yards from shore when bystanders heard them yelling for help.

A woman on the beach swam out to the three, who were drifting away, while her boyfriend called 911. The woman was able to get the endangered swimmers all together and helped them to begin swimming back to shore.

Other beachgoers swam out life jackets and flotation devices to the exhausted swimmers. The subjects were brought to shore as EMS, State Police, DNR officers, the Coast Guard and Marquette Township Fire Department units arrived on the scene.

The two juveniles were medically cleared and released to family members. The man was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.