The Jitterbug Jive: An Evening of Music, Dancing and Libations to benefit your local public radio station!

The third annual Jitterbug Jive: An Evening of Music, Dancing and Libations to benefit your local public radio station, Public Radio 90!

Swing away at the Jive! Show your support for WNMU-FM by coming down to the Ore Dock Brewing Company Sat. March 28th, where you can dance, relax, socialize with friends, family, and the hosts and staff of Public Radio 90!

Facebook Event Page

Music by Adam Sawfox (Michael Waite & Friends)

Dance Lessons from Camilla Mingay (Second Skin Shop)

$5 Admission with all proceeds to Public Radio 90

Mark your calendar and shine your shoes for Saturday, March 28th at Ore Dock Brewing Company! The whole family can come down for a fun night of music and dancing, all in support of Public Radio 90 WNMU-FM!

Public Radio 90 is a public service of Northern Michigan University and your local NPR affiliate station for the Upper Great Lakes Region. Find out more information and make a contribution any time at wnmufm.org.