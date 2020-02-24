The Third Annual Jitterbug Jive!

By 2 minutes ago

 The Jitterbug Jive: An Evening of Music, Dancing and Libations to benefit your local public radio station!

  

The third annual Jitterbug Jive! Sat. March 28th, 6:30-9pm at the Ore Dock Brewing Company
Credit Nicole Walsh / Public Radio 90

The third annual Jitterbug Jive: An Evening of Music, Dancing and Libations to benefit your local public radio station, Public Radio 90!

Swing away at the Jive! Show your support for WNMU-FM by coming down to the Ore Dock Brewing Company Sat. March 28th, where you can dance, relax, socialize with friends, family, and the hosts and staff of Public Radio 90!

Facebook Event Page

Music by Adam Sawfox (Michael Waite & Friends)

Dance Lessons from Camilla Mingay (Second Skin Shop)

$5 Admission with all proceeds to Public Radio 90

Mark your calendar and shine your shoes for Saturday, March 28th at Ore Dock Brewing Company! The whole family can come down for a fun night of music and dancing, all in support of Public Radio 90 WNMU-FM!

Public Radio 90 is a public service of Northern Michigan University and your local NPR affiliate station for the Upper Great Lakes Region. Find out more information and make a contribution any time at wnmufm.org.

Tags: 
Jitterbug Jive
Swing Dance
fundraiser
public radio 90
Adam Sawfox

Related Content

Jitterbug Jive! A Swing Dance Fundraiser for Public Radio 90!

By Mar 9, 2018
Anthony Reynolds

Grab your dapper shoes for an evening of music and dancing to support Public Radio 90! The Queen City Hot Band will provide the music, and a pre-show Swing Clinic begins at 6:30!

Admission is $5.00 and the dance goes from 7-9pm.

Public Radio 90 is a public service of Northern Michigan University, and serves the Upper Great Lakes Region.

The Dance is sponsored by:
Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery
Boomerang Retro and Relics
Mary Moratti of the Studio Hair Design

Interview: Jitterbug Jive with Adam Sawfox

By Mar 22, 2019
Public Radio 90

The Jitterbug Jive returns to the Ore Dock Brewing Company, the second annual fundraising event for Public Radio 90!  This time, we are fortunate to have the Marquette music-making collective Adam Sawfox for musical entertainment.  To give a taste of what to expect, we had two members of the ensemble join us in studio for a mini-performance and interview, along with Kris Wierenga from the Ore Dock.

Who is Adam Sawfox?  They are a collection of musicians from the Northern Michigan area who, along with vocalist and guitarist Michael Waite, perform multi-genre music of jazz, swing, Americana, dancehall rock and all points in between.

Full interview with Michael Waite, Mike Bjella and Kris Wierenga: