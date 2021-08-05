Three arrested on drug charges following Marquette fire earlier this year

By 7 hours ago

MARQUETTE, MI--   Three people have been charged in connection with an April 6 garage fire on Summit Street in Marquette.

City Police believe a flash fire was caused by a flammable agent used to extract THC from marijuana plants. The flames burned 25-year-old Jacob Thompson’s face, chest and neck. He was taken to UPHS-Marquette and transferred to U of M Hospital for his injuries.

Thompson and Hunter Wiseman, 20, are charged with delivery/manufacture of marijuana or synthetic equivalents and maintaining a drug house. Liliana Masters, 21, is charged with maintaining a drug house.

All three were arrested Tuesday. They posted bond and were released.

Tags: 
Summit Street
garage fire
Jacob Thompson
Hunter Wiseman
Liliana Masters

