Three candidates selected to interview for superintendent of Gwinn Area Community Schools

GWINN, MI-- The Gwinn Area Community Schools Board of Education has selected the following candidates to interview for Superintendent of Schools on April 20:

5:00 p.m. Glenda Oginski, M.A.

Current Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment in Merrill, WI and former Elementary Principal in Merrill, WI, Antigo, WI, and Menominee, MI.

6:00 p.m. Kendra Feldhusen, M.A.

Current K-6 Virtual Teacher in Newberry, MI. Former statewide field team leadership consultant for MI Excel, and K-6 building administrator/K-12 instructional coach in Engadine, MI.

7:00 p.m. Brandon Bruce, M.A.

Current High School Principal in Hart, MI, former Middle School Principal in Union City, MI, and Athletic Director in Newberry, MI.

Interviews will be held in person on April 20, 2021 in the high school/middle school library. The Board of Education invites parents, family members, community members, and staff members to attend the interviews and offer feedback.

Superintendent search services are being provided by the Michigan Association of School Boards. Inquiries about the search should be directed to MASB Consultant Dr. Tim Hall at tim.hall.masb@gmail.com or 906-440-5353.