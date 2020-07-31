Three nabbed on drug charges near the Soo

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- Michigan State Police from the Sault Ste. Marie Post arrested multiple people on drug charges Wednesday.

Around noon a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Seymour Street near 4th Avenue. Following an investigation a 25-year-old St. Ignace man was arrested for possession of an analogue and a 25-year-old St. Ignace woman was arrested for possession of meth.

Around 11:50 that night troopers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on M-28 near Bound Road. The driver, a 33-year-old Drummond Island woman, was found to be in possession of Psilocybin mushrooms. Troopers discovered evidence that she intended to distribute them.

All subjects were lodged in the Chippewa County Jail.