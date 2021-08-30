Tuskegee Airmen monument unveiled in Michigan

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A monument dedicated to Tuskegee Airmen who died in Michigan during World War II training was unveiled Saturday near the international Blue Water Bridge.

Michigan served as an advanced training ground for many graduates of the Tuskegee University pilot program. Surviving Tuskegee airmen and their descendants attended the event in Port Huron. It was part of a three-day celebration that recognized the accomplishments of America’s first Black military pilots. Fifteen Tuskegee airmen were killed while training in Michigan, including five pilots lost in Lake Huron and one in the St. Clair River. Wreckages from two planes have been found in the river and the lake.