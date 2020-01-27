UPDATE: MSP investigates fatal Spalding Township crash

UPDATE: The deceased is identified as Warren Larson, 78, of Wilson. The injured driver is identified as James Gorzinski, 65, of Powers. Neither alcohol nor speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

_____________________________________

SPALDING TOWNSHIP, MI-- One person has been killed in a two-vehicle accident in Menominee County.

Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post were dispatched Sunday around 7:30 p.m. to US-2/41 just east of Powers in Spalding Township. They say an eastbound vehicle driven by a 78-year-old Menominee County man crossed the centerline and struck a westbound pickup driven by a 65-year-old man, also of Menominee County.

The 78-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 65-year-old man was taken to OSF St. Francis Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.