UPDATE: Woman pulled from Lake Superior at Little Presque dies

UPDATE: Officials say the Lexington, Kentucky woman has died in the UPHS-Marquette ICU. Her name has not yet been released.

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI-- A Lexington, Kentucky woman is in critical condition following a near-drowning at Little Presque Isle in Marquette Township.

Michigan State Police from the Negaunee Post say Thursday around 2:50 p.m. troopers were dispatched to the beach on a report of a missing swimmer. A 42-year-old woman from Kentucky was snorkeling with her family when she went underwater and didn’t return to the surface.

Witnesses say the woman was underwater for about five minutes before she was located by other beachgoers.

A nurse from Jackson performed CPR on the woman before first responders arrived. The swimmer was taken to UPHS-Marquette, where she remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

No other details are available at this time.