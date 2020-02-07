UPPCO IRP approved

LANSING, MI-- The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved a settlement agreement involving Upper Peninsula Power Company’s integrated resource plan.

The IRP is the utility’s long-range strategy for meeting customer electricity needs.

Under the agreement UPPCO will remove from the IRP plans to replace a combustion turbine that failed catastrophically in 2018. It will increase its energy waste reduction target to 1.65 percent for 2020 and 1.75 percent for 2021, up from the 1.5 percent proposed by UPPCO. The utility will proceed with a long-term, 125-megawatt power purchase agreement on a proposed solar facility. And UPPCO will move ahead on its proposal to allow its Hoist and McClure hydroelectric generating facilities to operate directly in the wholesale power market.

UPPCO must file a new IRP by December 6, 2024.