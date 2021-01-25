Vaccine shortage affects MI inoculation plans

DETROIT, MI (MPRN)-- It may take until next year for Michigan health officials to reach their goal of inoculating three-quarters of residents over the age of 15 against COVID-19 unless more doses of vaccine are made available.

Michigan is receiving just over 180,000 doses of the two vaccines currently available each week. But Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the state could inoculate 50,000 people a day if it had enough vaccine.

Whitmer had recently requested permission from the Trump Administration for Michigan to buy an additional 100,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

President Biden set a goal of having 100 million vaccinations during the first hundred days of his new administration.

The federal government is also preparing to weigh whether to recommend two additional vaccines against COVID-19.