Webinar to guide UP businesses on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act set for August 20

UPPER PENINSULA, MI-- Responses to the Coronavirus pandemic sees continued legislation from state and federal government such as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), and businesses from across the Upper Peninsula may have questions or concerns about how this legislation will impact them as an employer.

To assist the U.P. business community and answer any legal questions, InvestUP, the Lake Superior Community Partnership, and local economic partners from across the region have again come together to provide an informational webinar as a resource for Upper Peninsula businesses.

This webinar titled, “Understanding the Implications of the FFCRA” will bring the expertise of the attorneys of Miller Canfield to answer questions related to an employer’s obligation under the FFCRA legislation.

Lending their legal expertise will be Megan Norris, Principal at Miller Canfield with three decades of experience representing employers, and Nhan Ho, Associate at Miller Canfield in the Employment and Labor Group. They will be taking questions during the 60-minute webinar from participating businesses. While the attorneys will take questions during the event, participants are urged to ask questions in advance to better ensure that they are addressed by the panel.

In response to this opportunity, Marty Fittante, CEO of InvestUP, said, “This conversation is extremely timely with schools now transitioning back to in-person learning in some forms across the Upper Peninsula, and with how thin small businesses throughout the Upper Peninsula are stretched with the varied challenges they presently have before them.” Fittante continued, “Economic developers across the U.P. felt it would be helpful to convene a panel of legal subject matter experts to try to bring clarity to employers regarding the FFCRA, as we have been fielding many questions and concerns about the obligations that an employer has with the expanded family and medical leave terms provided through the Act.

The webinar will take place Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9am ET. There is no charge.

Registration for the webinar can be completed by visiting

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1747326695552501003

Advanced questions for the webinar, which again are recommended, can be submitted until August 19, 2020 at 5pm ET to invest@investupmi.com