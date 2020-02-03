Western UP man dies in traffic accident

WAKEFIELD, MI-- One person was killed in a traffic crash in Wakefield over the weekend.

Saturday around 5:45 p.m. Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post responded to M-28 near Jack Spur Road.

Troopers say Philip Wirtanen, 75, of Merriweather was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, Anthony Beinhorn, 24, of Shakopee, Minnesota, was treated for minor injuries at Aspirus Grandview.

State Police say Wirtanen had a medical condition that likely was a factor in the crash.