White Wisconsin lawmaker drops Black History Month proposal

MADISON, WI (AP)-- A white lawmaker in Wisconsin has dropped a plan to acknowledge Black History Month by honoring white abolitionists.

Republican state Rep. Scott Allen had proposed a resolution that would honor four slaves as well as six white Wisconsin abolitionists who helped slaves find freedom via the Underground Railroad. Black legislators criticized Allen for not letting them choose their own honorees.

Allen on Tuesday announced that he was dropping his resolution and would instead sign onto the black lawmakers' resolution honoring prominent black figures, including Kobe Bryant. Allen says it's possible he made “incorrect assumptions.”