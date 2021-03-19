Whitmer, ex-health director agree to waive confidentiality

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says the state and her former health director have amended his $155,000 severance deal to remove a confidentiality clause that has drawn criticism.

Robert Gordon abruptly resigned in January, the day he issued a coronavirus order allowing restaurants to reopen for indoor dining after a months-long closure. A month later, he signed a separation agreement in which the sides agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding his departure.

The parties agreed Wednesday to waive the confidentiality provision “in the interest of greater transparency,” according to the governor's office.