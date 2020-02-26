Whitmer signs orders to help carmakers in shift to “mobility” business

DETROIT, MI (MPRN)-- Michigan will soon have a “Chief Mobility Officer” to help the state’s auto industry make the transition into the next era of transportation.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Detroit Tuesday to sign the orders to create an “Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.”

Jeff Donofrio directs the state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. He will lead the search for a “Chief Mobility Officer.”

“We’re looking for someone who understands the industry very well, someone who understands the ‘north stars’ we’re trying to drive toward, right? Which is making sure we have a strong auto industry that’s able to pivot to the next generation of mobility. Also making sure that we gather more of the mobility companies and more of the economic opportunity that’s going to present itself with future mobility,” he says.

Donofrio says that includes all-electric vehicles and internet-connected smart cars.

Whitmer says she also wants Michigan to build new roads that can help develop the next era of mobility.