Wisconsin COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Undated - Positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin are twice as high as a week ago and 7-times as high as a month ago, fueled by the more contagious ‘delta variant.’ State health officials yesterday (Wed) again urged everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others. There were 792-new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday and the 7-day average was 478… up from 239 last week and 69 a month ago. As of Wednesday, just over 49-percent of the state was fully vaccinated. The state health department says that since January, more than 98-percent of positive COVID-19 cases recorded in Wisconsin have been in people who are not fully vaccinated.