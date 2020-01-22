Woman extricated from vehicle following Skandia Township crash

SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, MI-- A Skandia woman was injured in an accident on US-41 Wednesday morning.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5:35 a.m. near East Johnson Road in Skandia Township. Deborah Monty, 58, was northbound in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when she struck a large snowdrift. She lost control of the vehicle, which slid sideways, hit the snowbank and overturned, coming to rest against a tree on the driver’s side.

Monty was extricated from the Jeep and taken to UPHS-Marquette for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.