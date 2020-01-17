Women's March to be held once again in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI-- Hundreds of people are expected to converge in Marquette Saturday for the fourth Women’s March.

The first march was held after the election of President Donald Trump, which had many women feeling it wasn’t the representation they wanted in office.

Marquette march organizer Cori Noordyk says it’s turned into a national movement where women are discovering and using their power.

“More women have become elected into office, locally and nationally; more women are voting; and, to be honest, more women are feeling comfortable speaking about their power and kind of taking that power,” she says.

Noordyk says this year’s theme is “Rise Up.” She adds the event aims to help women to continue to do just that.

Participants will gather at noon Saturday at the Marquette Commons. The march begins at 1 p.m. and will wind around the downtown area. Following the march speakers will take the podium at the Commons.

Northern Michigan University students are hosting an after-party at the Ore Dock once the event concludes.

Noordyk says all are welcome.