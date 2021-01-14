Work zone flagger killed in Iron County crash

BATES TOWNSHIP, MI-- An Iron County Road Commission worker was killed while working in Bates Township Wednesday.

Michigan State Police from the Iron Mountain Post were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to Bates-Amasa Road near Shady Lane. They say a 57-year-old Wisconsin man in a pickup failed to stop in a marked work zone. He hit a road commission flagger, pinning him between his truck and a road commission vehicle.

The flagger died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to Aspirus Hospital in Iron River and later airlifted to Wausau, Wisconsin for further treatment.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.