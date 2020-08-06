WUPHD points to local tournaments as possible source of COVID cases

HANCOCK, MI-- Officials with the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department are concerned about a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, apparently from group activities.

More than 90 cases were reported in Gogebic County in the last 30 days. Overall numbers for the department’s jurisdiction climbed about 120 cases in the same period.

Officials have traced exposures to recent softball tournaments in Marenisco the weekend of July 17 and in Mercer, Wisconsin the weekend of August 1, and at the Chairman’s Open Golf Tournament in Watersmeet July 25.

Activities that increase your risk of exposure include traveling to areas that have a high risk of exposure; spending time outdoors in public places where people aren’t wearing masks; and attending big events like family gatherings, parties, and sporting events.

Some studies estimate up to 40 percent of people infected with COVID-19 have no symptoms.