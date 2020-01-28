Access site at Silver Lake Basin may change

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI-- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is considering making the boating access site at the Silver Lake Basin in Marquette County a walk-in-only facility.

Officials say the popularity of the lake has increased over the past five years. People are camping and leaving waste, and some are parking campers along the shoreline for the entire summer.

The DNR is proposing to gate all vehicle access to the lakeshore, except in emergencies and during fish stocking. Anglers and boaters would then need to walk or manually cart their watercraft 600 feet from the parking area to the lake’s access site.

The idea will be discussed at a public meeting February 5 at 7 p.m. at the Negaunee Township Hall. Additional meetings will be held in mid-April in Ishpeming Township, Houghton and Ironwood.