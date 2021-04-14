Another UP man arrested for storming the Capitol in January

HANCOCK, MI-- A Hancock man has been arrested for participating in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the April 7 arrest of Jeremy Sorvisto followed an investigation into Calumet resident Karl Dresch, who was also charged in the Capitol breach.

Sorvisto is charged with:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing a Capitol Building.

On January 20 the FBI received a tip that an Ashley Aho had posted numerous now-deleted photos on Instagram and Snapchat. Some appeared to be first-hand photos from inside the Capitol on January 6.

Aho described Sorvisto as her fiancé.

Aho’s posts and Sorvisto’s own posts on Facebook tied Sorvisto to the incident and hotel surveillance showed they stayed at a Virginia hotel January 5 and 6—the same hotel Dresch and his wife used.

