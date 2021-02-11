Bonifas Arts Update 2/10/21

Need some holiday plans that are safe, socially distanced and family-friendly? Find out about what's happening at the Bonifas Arts Center in Escanaba in this Bonifas Arts Update, in a conversation with Public Radio 90's Kurt Hauswirth and Sue Roll, Special Projects at the Bonifas.

In this update, you'll hear about classes that help you learn how to make Christmas Biscotti with Lizzy LaFave, and an Art Party with Staci Berg. There is also information about Northern Exposure XXVII, which is an exhibit of a wide variety of contemporary art open for viewing at the Bonifas. Plus, you can mark your calendar for special events such as the Virtual Holiday Art Fair and Family Fun Night.

Hear about these events and more in our latest Bonifas Arts Update: