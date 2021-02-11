Related Program: 
Bonifas Arts Update 2/10/21

This time on the Bonifas Arts Update, we're talking about February and March 2021, with a blend of socially distanced and in-person events. Hear about it all in conversation with Sue Roll, Special Events at the Bonifas:


Exhibits:

  • Youth in Art, Feb. 25 to Mar. 25 (Open house March 17 & 18, 2-6pm / Awards announcements 3/16)

Events:

  • Back to Basics Soap Class with Jessica Thornson of Yooper Farmhouse, Feb. 18, 6-7pm
  • Wreath Making Class with Shailah Pelto of Shailah's Flower Garden, Feb. 27, 5-6pm. Materials provided.
  • Women's Self-Defence Classes with Dennis Dufek, starting Mar. 3, 6-7:30pm (10 classes - teens and adults welcome)
  • What's Cooking, with Dale Ecklid, Mar. 2, 7-8pm (Chinese Chicken Stew)

More information at bonifasarts.org

