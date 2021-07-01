Campfires, charcoal grills allowed again at Hiawatha National Forest

GLADSTONE, MI-- You can cook those hot dogs on a charcoal grill at the Hiawatha National Forest this Independence Day weekend.

Forest officials have rescinded an order from early June banning the use of charcoal grills due to a high risk of wildfires. A ban on fires or campfires anywhere except in a Forest Service fire ring has also been lifted due to recent rain and higher humidity.

Officials remind visitors that the possession or discharge of fireworks is prohibited on National Forest lands.

They also say if you do build a fire, make sure it’s completely out before you go to bed or leave your campsite. Allowing your fire to burn down to white ash and stirring the coals can release trapped heat that will keep your campfire hot. Then Drown, Stir, Feel, and repeat until your fire is dead out and cold to the touch.