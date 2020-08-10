Related Programs: 
Classiclectic
Northern Arts & Culture

Classiclectic Connection: Dr. Erin Colwitz, Choir Safety at NMU during COVID-19

By 38 seconds ago

NMU Choirs in Reynolds Recital Hall
Credit NMU Music Department

Choir members miss singing with each other during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, with safety concerns and with cases of the virus rising, decisions had to be made regarding how best to move forward with choir activities at Northern Michigan University.

The regular rehearsal season for the Marquette Choral Society is cancelled this fall, to protect the health of its members (they've shifted to more of a music appreciation / choral music study format). The University Choir and Arts Chorale are still rehearsing, although using social distancing, specially-designed choral masks, breaks, and surface cleaning. And, they will be using technology and the internet to bring the choir experience to people virtually.

Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Dr. Colwitz about how her and the NMU Department of Music coordinated the changes:


For more information on the Northern Michigan University Department of Music, visit nmu.edu/music.

For information on NMU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit nmu.edu/safe-on-campus.

Is Singing Together Safe In The Era of Coronavirus? Story from NPR

(Feature scheduled to air during Classiclectic 8/11/20 at 9:33am EST)

Tags: 
Dr. Erin Colwitz
NMU Music
NMU Music Department
NMU Choral
Marquette Choral Society
COVID-19
Classiclectic
Classiclectic Connection

Related Content

Classiclectic Connection: Danielle Simandl, Superior String Alliance Virtual Camp

By Jul 28, 2020
Superior String Alliance

Times are different; everyone is making changes and adjustments to what they do. In the arts, it is particularly hard, since so much of the magic relies on being in-person.

One organization that is evolving and utilizing creativity and technology to keep fulfilling its mission is the Superior String Alliance. Normally, they have a traditional summer camp experience that takes place at Presbytery Point in Michigamme, Michigan. But, with the COVID-19 pandemic on the rise, Danielle Simandl (Executive Director of SSA) and the staff decided the best option was to go virtual.

Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Danielle about how the camp experience has changed, how they've handled the challenges of going virtual, and how they're providing the camp experience with some modifications:


Midsummer’s Music Reimagined for 2020

By Jul 24, 2020
midsummermusic.com

Midsummer’s Presents a 5 Week Virtual Season Showcasing Classical Favorites and Seldom Heard Treasures by Women and Composers of Color

Classiclectic Connection: Jacob Cooper, "Terrain"

By Jul 9, 2020
New Amsterdam Records

Terrain is an album of otherworldly vocals, processed strings, and elaborate electronic orchestrations from composer Jacob Cooper. Studio invention and collaboration with vocalists Theo Bleckmann, Jodie Landau, cellist Ashley Bathgate, and poets Greg Brownderville, Dora Malech, and Zach Savich synthesize into the three works contained on the album Terrain, releasing July 10, 2020 from New Amsterdam Records.

Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Jacob about the album, including discussion on how composition ideas are formed, how computers and studios are used as creative tools, and how the world of music has changed due to COVID-19: