Classiclectic Connection: Dr. Erin Colwitz, Choir Safety at NMU during COVID-19

Choir members miss singing with each other during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, with safety concerns and with cases of the virus rising, decisions had to be made regarding how best to move forward with choir activities at Northern Michigan University.

The regular rehearsal season for the Marquette Choral Society is cancelled this fall, to protect the health of its members (they've shifted to more of a music appreciation / choral music study format). The University Choir and Arts Chorale are still rehearsing, although using social distancing, specially-designed choral masks, breaks, and surface cleaning. And, they will be using technology and the internet to bring the choir experience to people virtually.

Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Dr. Colwitz about how her and the NMU Department of Music coordinated the changes:

For more information on the Northern Michigan University Department of Music, visit nmu.edu/music.

For information on NMU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit nmu.edu/safe-on-campus.

