Classiclectic Connection: Jacob Cooper, "Terrain"

Terrain is an album of otherworldly vocals, processed strings, and elaborate electronic orchestrations from composer Jacob Cooper. Studio invention and collaboration with vocalists Theo Bleckmann, Jodie Landau, cellist Ashley Bathgate, and poets Greg Brownderville, Dora Malech, and Zach Savich synthesize into the three works contained on the album Terrain, releasing July 10, 2020 from New Amsterdam Records.

Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Jacob about the album, including discussion on how composition ideas are formed, how computers and studios are used as creative tools, and how the world of music has changed due to COVID-19:

Kurt Hauswirth in conversation with composer Jacob Cooper, about his album "Terrain"

Terrain from Jacob Cooper is available now from New Amsterdam Records. More information on Jacob Cooper can be found at jacobcoopermusic.com

