Cloverland customers targeted by phone scam

DAFTER, MI-- Cloverland Electric Cooperative is warning its customers about a scam involving the utility.

Officials say small business members have been targeted. Scammers identify themselves as Cloverland representatives and threaten to disconnect electrical service if payment isn’t immediately made over the phone. Officials say Cloverland’s member services team does not take credit card information by phone. Instead, the cooperative uses a secure, automated pay-by-phone system.

Cloverland says signs of a scam call include a sense of urgency and actions that do not align with utility protocol, including threatening to disconnect service if payment is not made immediately by phone, demanding a pre-paid credit card so there is no dispute with the bank, and providing a specific name or truck number of the person coming to disconnect service.

If a co-op member doubts the validity of a call, they should just hang up.