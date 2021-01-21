Covert sentenced on child pornography charges

HOUGHTON, MI-- A Hancock man has been sentenced to 67 months to 10 years in prison on charges related to child pornography.

Justin Covert, 33, was arrested in August after the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiated an investigation. He faced a total of 12 charges.

Covert pleaded guilty to child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. The other charges were dropped.

Covert was sentenced Wednesday in Houghton County Circuit Court.