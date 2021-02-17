Deep freeze creates major ice on Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, MI (AP)--   Ice coverage on Lake Superior has increased by nearly 25 percent over the past week thanks to the long stretch of subfreezing temperatures.

A Feb. 9th photo of Lake Superior by NOAA.
Credit NOAA

The lake was experiencing historically low percentages of ice in January. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that changed Monday when nearly 32 percent of the lake had ice. That's a rapid increase from 7 percent just a week ago.

The expansion of ice coverage is good news for ice anglers, aquatic life that depends on ice cover and shorelines.

Ice could cover 44 percent of the lake by the end of this week.

