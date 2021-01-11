Defendant gives up rights to animals seized in Delta County 'puppy mill' case

ESCANABA, MI--   The owner of an alleged puppy mill in Rock has forfeited her right to more than 200 dogs and horses to the Delta Animal Shelter.

Rebecca Johnson was charged in December with felony abandoning/cruelty to 25 or more animals and a misdemeanor charge of running an unregistered shelter or pound. An investigation was initiated at her Maple Ridge Township residence August 24 when a Michigan State Police trooper discovered a horse running loose. Officials brought 134 dogs, many of them pregnant, and 18 horses to the Delta Animal Shelter in Escanaba for evaluation and medical treatment.

A total of 216 dogs, puppies and horses are currently being cared for at the shelter. The Delta County Prosecutor’s Office had filed a civil forfeiture in 94th District Court against Johnson, but during the hearing Monday she agreed to give up all rights to the animals rather than contest the forfeiture action. That means the animals are immediately available for adoption. The Delta Animal Shelter will provide information about the adoption process and availability of the dogs and horses on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Johnson faces up to seven years in prison on the felony charge and up to 90 days for the misdemeanor. A preliminary exam is set for January 22 in Delta County District Court.

Rock woman charged in 'puppy mill' case

By Dec 4, 2020

ESCANABA, MI--   A Delta County woman has been arraigned for running an alleged puppy mill in Maple Ridge Township.

Rebecca Johnson of Rock is charged with felony abandonment/animal cruelty, 25 or more animals and misdemeanor running an unregistered animal shelter. The first charge is punishable by up to seven years in prison. She faces up to 90 days in jail for the second charge.

MSP conducting full investigation into puppy mill

By Aug 28, 2020

MAPLE RIDGE TOWNSHIP, MI--   The Delta County Prosecutor’s Office says it will consider charges against the owners of a puppy mill once the investigation is complete. 

On Monday Michigan State Police were dispatched to a residence in Maple Ridge Township on a report of a horse in the roadway. Troopers discovered a puppy mill on the property and seized 134 dogs. Another search warrant executed at the site resulted in the seizure of 20 horses.

All the animals were placed in the care of the Delta Animal Shelter.

Delta Animal Shelter flooded with dogs; horses also found at puppy mill

By Aug 26, 2020

ESCANABA, MI--   The Delta Animal Shelter is overwhelmed, following the discovery of a puppy mill in Maple Ridge Township.

On Monday Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post found 134 dogs at a residence—65 adults and 69 puppies. The shelter took in the dogs. Some appeared malnourished and ill.

Shelter officials say they’re unable to keep up with Facebook messages from concerned residents. Staff is focusing on providing medical care for the animals. They say the dogs and pups will be fine, but for the time being they’re scared.

Puppy mill discovered in Delta County

By Aug 25, 2020

MAPLE RIDGE TOWNSHIP, MI--   More than 130 dogs have been seized from a puppy mill in Delta County.

Troopers from the Gladstone Post were sent Monday to Maple Ridge Township to check for a horse in the roadway. They found a residence containing 65 adult dogs and 69 puppies. Many of the dogs were pregnant or recently had a litter.

Some of the dogs were suspected to be malnourished and appeared to be in poor health. The Delta County Animal Shelter is housing them. The animals will be evaluated by a veterinarian.