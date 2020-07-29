DNR monitoring contaminated water spill in Marinette

MADISON, WI (AP)-- The state Department of Natural Resources is monitoring what the agency is calling an accidental release of contaminated river and groundwater at a Marinette plant that manufactures fire suppression systems.

The department announced Monday that it was notified late Sunday evening of the release at the JCI/Tyco facility. The DNR said company officials reported a mixture of river water and contaminated groundwater entered storm sewer drains that flow back to the Menominee River. Groundwater at the facility is contaminated with PFAS and arsenic from prior discharges.

Company officials say clean-up efforts are ongoing.