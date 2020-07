HOUGHTON, MI-- Trail restoration work is set to begin Monday on the Houghton to Chassell rail-trail.

Segments of the trail were severely impacted during the 2018 Father’s Day flood, which also caused millions of dollars of damage to other DNR-managed trails in the region. This summer’s initial work phase will include brushing, ditching, culvert cleaning and sediment removal.

For more information on recreational trails in Michigan go to Michigan.gov/dnrtrails.