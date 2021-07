IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- A former priest who served in the Upper Peninsula has been sentenced in a second sexual abuse case in Dickinson County.

Tuesday in 41st Circuit Court, Gary Jacobs was given eight to 15 years in prison for one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Jacobs had already pleaded guilty in Ontonagon County to three counts of 1st-degree CSC and one count of 2nd-degree CSC. He was sentenced in May to eight to 15 years on each count.

The sentences will run concurrently.