Hancock man nabbed on child porn charges

HANCOCK, MI-- Michigan State Police have arrested a Hancock man for his involvement with child pornography.

Justin Covert, 32, is charged with three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive activity, and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiated the investigation. A search warrant served on Covert’s residence netted several internet-capable devices and evidence.

Covert was lodged in the Houghton County Jail on a $100,000 bond, cash or surety.